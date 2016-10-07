Neil deGrasse Tyson just outed a 'Game of Thrones' actor as a nerd who can recite Pi by heart

Turns out Isaac Hempstead Wright — the young actor who plays Bran Stark on “Game of Thrones” — is a huge nerd. Who knew?

In a New York Comic Con panel promoting StarTalk Radio, celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a never-before-seen clip from an interview with “Game of Thrones” star Isaac Hempstead Wright.

“What’s the geekiest thing you’ve ever done?” deGrasse Tyson asked Wright in the video. “It’s got to be so geeky that you’re simultaneously embarrassed and proud of it.”

After thinking for a moment, Wright came up with the answer. “Well I can recite Pi to quite a few decimal places,” he said. “It used to be 60 but I think it’s down to about 40 now.”

DeGrasse Tyson was impressed, but just barely. “Just so you know — 40, 50, 60 … among Pi people? That’s barely entry level,” he told Wright. “But among actors, maybe you win.”

After giving him a few seconds to get pumped up, deGrasse Tyson insisted Wright give it a shot on camera. The 17-year-old actor took a breath and then said “3.14159265358979323846264338327950.”

It only took him four seconds.

Granted that was closer to 30 digits, and not the 40 Wright had promised, but the Comic Con audience was still impressed. We’re guessing Wright must have picked up his Pi skills while studying particle physics in his spare time. You know, normal teen things.

DeGrasse Tyson admitted that scene was cut from the StarTalk show, since most of their conversation focused on a topic closer to Wright’s “Game of Thrones” experience. “Most of the time we talked about how desperately they really needed science in the dark ages,” deGrasse Tyson said.

