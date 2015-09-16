After 7 seasons and 3,500 competitors, NBC names the first-ever champion of its physically gruelling 'American Ninja Warrior' competition

NBC Isaac Caldiero is met by his training partners after completed the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ course.

After seven seasons and more than 3,500 competitors, NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” named its first-ever winner on Tuesday.

Las Vegas resident Isaac Caldiero is the show’s first champion, NBC announced via press release.

While Caldiero, 33, is the competition’s first winner, he isn’t the first person to beat the show’s physically challenging four-stage course. That honour went to 36-year-old Baltimore Orioles cameraman, Geoff Britten.

But Caldiero ended up completing the course, as well, and beating Britten’s time by only about five seconds. That earned him the show’s $US1 million prize.

Caldiero, a former restaurant busboy, had previously competed on the show’s fifth season in 2013.

Caldiero is an accomplished rock climber and conservationist, according to NBC.

The finals course consists of four stages and 23 total obstacles. The competitors must successfully complete all three stages before tackling the ultimate Stage 4 obstacle, Mt. Midoriyama, which stands at 8-stories tall with a 75-foot rope climb. Competitors have 30 seconds to scale the rope climb.

