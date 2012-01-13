Your Name Could Be Screwing Up Your Love Life

Photo: Flickr | Arty Smokes (deaf mute)

Follow @bakadesuyoPeople with unpopular names received notably less attention on online dating sites:



Can negative first names cause interpersonal neglect? Study 1 (N = 968) compared extremely negatively named online-daters with extremely positively named online-daters. Study 2 (N = 4,070) compared less extreme groups—namely, online-daters with somewhat unattractive versus somewhat attractive first names.

Study 3 (N = 6,775) compared online-daters with currently popular versus currently less popular first names, while controlling for name-popularity at birth. Across all studies, negatively named individuals were more neglected by other online-daters, as indicated by fewer first visits to their dating profiles. This form of neglect arguably mirrors a name-based life history of neglect, discrimination, prejudice, or even ostracism. Supporting this argument, neglect mediated the relation between negative names and lower self-esteem, more frequent smoking, and less education. These results are consistent with the name-based interpersonal neglect hypothesis: Negative names evoke negative interpersonal reactions, which in turn influence people’s life outcomes for the worse.

Source: “Unfortunate First Names: Effects of Name-Based Relational Devaluation and Interpersonal Neglect” from Social Psychological and Personality Science

