How Republican Is Your Name?

Consultants at D.C. firm Clarity Campaign labs have used what they describe as “the power of the voter file and the latest in Democratic campaign analytics” to create a nifty tool that allows you to see whether your first name leans right or left.

Plugging a name into the site gets you a chart showing how many registered voters have the name and what percentage of them belongs to each political party. There’s also information about whether voters with that name are likely to own guns, attend church weekly, or have a college degree.

We used the site to check out some especially political names and found some surprising facts.

There are 31 registered voters named “Barack” and the majority of them own guns.





Thirteen voters are named “Obama” and at least two of them are Republicans.





Most voters named “Nixon” are Democrats.





“Kennedy” is the 2,947th most common name among American voters. Over a third of the Kennedys are Republicans, about 66.5 per cent are Democrats, and at least one is a “Republitarian.”





And here’s the Social Security Administration’s most recent data for the top five most popular names for boys and girls. Interestingly, four of the five popular boys’ names lean Republican and all five of the girls’ names lean Democratic.

