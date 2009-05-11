Is Your mum On Twitter Yet?

As Google’s pink, flowery homepage logo reminds us, it’s Mother’s Day today. So don’t forget to give your local phone company a run for its money trying to deliver all those calls today.

Meanwhile, has your mum joined Twitter yet? Mine hasn’t, but I’m counting the days. By this time next year, I might not be so lucky.

It sounds like a silly idea, but as I mentioned about a month ago, it feels like real-world friends are starting to show up on Twitter more frequently these days. In the last month, I’ve been baffled a few times by the names I’ve seen show up as new Twitter followers. (“Wait, that guy’s not a nerd!”)

So as Twitter becomes more mainstream, expect more of that. And as many people on Twitter have already boasted, plenty of mums are showing up, too. (Great news for Twitter, Inc.)

