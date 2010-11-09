Photo: Flickr/dotpolka

Great question from Reuters this morning: “Is your laptop cooking your testicles?”Unfortunately, it looks like the answer is, “yes.”



Turns out, unsurprisingly, that sitting with a computer on your lap will crank up the temperature of your nether regions, which could affect sperm quality.

And there is little you can do about it, according to the authors of a study out today in the journal Fertility and Sterility, short of putting your laptop on a desk.

The researchers hooked thermometers to the scrotums of 29 young men who were balancing a laptop on their knees. They found that even with a lap pad under the computer, the men’s scrotums overheated quickly.

