Is Your Facebook Friend A Fraud?

Did anyone befriend someone named “Stan D’Arde” on Facebook? If so, we have bad news for you — your Web pal is the figment of a wacky marketer’s imagination.



Portfolio’s Jeff Bercovici explains that Stan is “a self-described 38-year-old, bisexual male from Haiti whose religion is ‘couture’. ‘Stan’ is a character invented to represent Standard Hotels, the Andre Balazs-owned hotel chain. Although he has his own blog, he does not have, say, skin or organs.”

After Jeff asked a Facebook rep whether companies can register fake people, the profile disappeared. Funny, though!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.