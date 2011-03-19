10 Deadly Mistakes That Will Kill Your Blog

On the Internet, if your headline doesn't entice me, I'm not clicking and I'm not becoming a customer. If you do nothing else, at least learn what makes a compelling headline.

Headlines that ask a question can be great. List-based posts often do well, too...like this one. The headline should have at least one key word that relates to the topic or theme of your blog.

To learn more about the psychology of what makes people click on headlines, read Psychotactics' free report, Why Do Some Headlines Fail?