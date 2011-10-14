It's A Pretty Sure Thing Your Boss Is A Textbook Narcissist

Photo: florbela via Flickr

Is your boss a narcissist? More likely than not:These studies investigate whether individuals with high narcissism scores would be more likely to emerge as leaders during leaderless group discussions. The authors hypothesized that narcissists would emerge as group leaders. In three studies, participants completed personality questionnaires and engaged in four-person leaderless group discussions. Results from all three studies reveal a link between narcissism and leader emergence. Studies 1 and 2 further reveal that the power dimension of narcissism predicted reported leader emergence while controlling for sex, self-esteem, and the Big Five personality traits. Study 3 demonstrates an association between narcissism and expert ratings of leader emergence in a group of executives. The implications of the propensity of narcissists to emerge as leaders are discussed.



Source: “Leader Emergence: The Case of the Narcissistic Leader” from Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin

