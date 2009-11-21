Is Yahoo's Right Media Re-Branding Wiping Out Your Business?

Update: Two ncompanies we’ve heard this hurts are CPX and Specific Media.



Earlier: Yahoo is re-branding its Right Media ad exchange as a place for premium advertising only.

What that means is that it’s booting a whole lot of what it calls “tier two” and “tier three” ad networks from the exchange.

Emails and calls went out to these companies beginning this week, notifying them, in the words of an exec at one such network, “that they will be shut down on 12/31/09 — end of story.”

This is probably a smart move for Yahoo.

But we’ve heard from a couple sources its’ very bad news for a wide swath of “lower tier” ad networks that had whole businesses based on the exchange.

A couple sources in the industry tells us many of them will simply go out of business, while others will probably move to quasi-exchanges like PubMatic or AppNexus.

Photo: Gustty

