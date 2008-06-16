The Case Against A Yahoo Hiring Freeze (YHOO)

We’ve heard repeatedly that Yahoo is either in or about to begin a hiring freeze/spending cutback. But several Yahoo readers have told us, anonymously, that they don’t see any signs of a freeze.



For instance, “my group just made 2 offers this week. We are not search nor display ads group,” a tipster told us Friday. And here’s a counter-argument from Yahoo itself: Its job board.

Yahoo posted 14 jobs last week – most of them in engineering. One of those jobs, an advertising position with Yahoo! HotJobs in Oregon, was posted the day after the hiring freeze was supposedly announced.

Bottom line: We’re still looking for more info. You can reach us at [email protected], or via our anonymous tip box.

