The Case Against A Yahoo Hiring Freeze (YHOO)

We’ve heard repeatedly that Yahoo is either in or about to begin a hiring freeze/spending cutback. But several Yahoo readers have told us, anonymously, that they don’t see any signs of a freeze.
For instance, “my group just made 2 offers this week. We are not search nor display ads group,” a tipster told us Friday. And here’s a counter-argument from Yahoo itself: Its job board.
Yahoo posted 14 jobs last week – most of them in engineering. One of those jobs, an advertising position with Yahoo! HotJobs in Oregon, was posted the day after the hiring freeze was supposedly announced.
Bottom line: We’re still looking for more info. You can reach us at [email protected], or via our anonymous tip box.
See Also:
Thanks For Shafting Yahoo’s Shareholders, Jerry
Another Report of Yahoo Cost Cuts–How Deep Are They?
Yahoo’s Other News: Mini-Hiring Freeze In July
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.