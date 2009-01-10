Is Yahoo CEO Candidate Carol Bartz Any Good?* (YHOO)

We haven’t followed Autodesk too closely of late. So we’d be grateful for candid feedback about the latest, greatest Yahoo CEO candidate, Carol Bartz.



Strengths? Weaknesses? Track record?

Autodesk is a business-to-business technology company. Yahoo is a consumer advertising and media company. Yahoo is also in the middle of a crisis and will require massive restructuring. We realise that there’s no perfect candidate, but this doesn’t seem like an easy transition. Does Carol have what it takes?

Thanks in advance. Please post in comments below or send to [email protected] or [email protected].

*UPDATE: Many excellent responses aggregated here, including some that don’t appear below. Thanks to all for the help.

