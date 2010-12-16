Is WikiLeaker Bradley Manning Being Tortured?

Photo: AP

Salon’s Glenn Greenwald thinks it could be called that. In sum, [Pfc. Bradley] Manning has been subjected for many months without pause to inhumane, personality-erasing, soul-destroying, insanity-inducing conditions of isolation similar to those perfected at America’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.



Manning, 22, has been in custody since his arrest five months ago for allegedly leaking thousands of classified documents to Julian Assange. He has yet to be charged with anything.

Greenwald spoke to a number of people “directly familiar” with Manning’s conditions including Lt. Brian Villiard, a Quantico brig official.

Here’s a fuller description:

From the beginning of his detention, Manning has been held in intensive solitary confinement. For 23 out of 24 hours every day — for seven straight months and counting — he sits completely alone in his cell. Even inside his cell, his activities are heavily restricted; he’s barred even from exercising and is under constant surveillance to enforce those restrictions. For reasons that appear completely punitive, he’s being denied many of the most basic attributes of civilized imprisonment, including even a pillow or sheets for his bed (he is not and never has been on suicide watch). For the one hour per day when he is freed from this isolation, he is barred from accessing any news or current events programs.

Greenwald points out that in many countries, including at one time the U.S., this sort of prolonged isolation is considered torture.

