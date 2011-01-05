Is Vanity Fair About To Publish A Big Damaging Expose About The Huffington Post?

Here is the cover of next month’s Vanity Fair (courtesy of HuffPo). Nothing goes online until midnight, but judging from the teaser on the right hand side, HuffPo may be in for an unpleasant day tomorrow.



Judging from VF’s cover this might the story they are referring to:

The co-founders of the Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington and Ken Lerer, have been sued by two Democratic consultants for stealing the idea for the site six years ago, POLITICO reports. Huffington and Lerer have already ridiculed the claim.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.