Is Twitter A Media or Technology Company?

If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck and walks like a duck, then it’s a duck — right?



One question many seem to be wondering about Twitter: is this duck a media or technology company?

In a meeting at The New York Times offices in New York, Dick Costolo, the chief executive officer of Twitter, said that Twitter is some variation of both. “I think of the company as a technology company that is in the media business,” Mr. Costolo told a room full of editors and reporters. “Our business is an advertising business, we don’t sell technology.”

