Is TV Is Dead Or Alive? These Charts Answer The Question.

Cue the Jeopardy! music:



The answer is 141,000,000 and 194,000,000. The question is how many Google search results come back to the searches “television is alive” and “television is dead,” respectively.

Of course this an incredibly simplistic and rudimentary example and I only share them to speak to the point that the debate between television being on its last leg and being stronger than ever is a very popular one and surely sparks much passion on either side of the aisle.

Not sure what side of the aisle you fall on but make no mistake about it, I am firmly entrenched on the side of the aisle that has comfortable couches and remote controls.

Television is alive and well and so is television advertising.

Last year I wrote about a study conducted by Innerscope Research and Fox Broadcasting which revealed among other things that television advertising is 30 eight times more emotionally engaging than digital advertising.

A few weeks ago, The Ad Contrarian – a long time disciple of the TV-is-not-dead mantra, made reference to a Nielsen study that on its surface spelled more doom and gloom for television when in fact it was, as he put it “totally, utterly, completely worthless.”

In his article, he borrows a quote from The Economist which is very apropos: “one of the oddest and most consistent findings of television research: that people seem unaware of their own behaviour

ur. In surveys they almost always underestimate how much television they watch, and greatly overstate the extent to which they watch video in any other form. In particular, they underestimate their consumption of live television… “

And most recently I came across the Media Comparisons Study from TVB and Knowledge Works which revealed:

Ok, so what do you think?

Are you a “TV and TV advertising is dead” kind of person?

Are you like me and believe that TV is doing just fine and not going anywhere anytime soon?

Or are you somewhere in the middle?

Sources: Media Comparisons Study, The Ad Contrarian, Forbes

Named one of the Top 100 Influencers In Social Media (#41) by SocialTechnology Review, Steve Olenski is a freelance writer/blogger currently looking for full-time work. He has worked on some of the biggest brands in the world and has significant experience in advertising and marketing. He lives in Philly and can be reached via email,Twitter, LinkedIn or his website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.