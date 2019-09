Interesting….



A little while ago, the euro was plunging as Jean-Claude Trichet failed to deliver a bazooka.

But! PIIGS debt is still rallying. Why?

ForexLive notes chatter regarding ongoing bond buying happening right now.

Markets are rebounding.

What a morning. It’s not even 9;30 yet. Remember when that mattered?

