Is Tom Golisano Looking To Sell The Sabres?

Kevin Dupont of the Boston Globe believes that Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano is looking to sell the team. Golisano, who saved the team from a possible move by purchasing it in 2003, had a lengthy political career in New York, but moved to Florida in 2009 to escape the state’s taxes.



(He’s also the one who orchestrated the Republican revolt in the NY State Senate that year.)

Golisano drew attention this summer when he said,

‘Nothing is written in concrete, but at this point I would say I’m probably going to be the owner of the Buffalo Sabres in five years, maybe 10 years.’

If he were to sell the team, Terry Pegula, who just brought a Division I team to Penn State seems like a potential buyer. Pegula’s wife grew up just outside of Buffalo and there is some thought that Pegula would be an interesting voice on the NHL Board of Governors because of his allegiance to collegiate hockey.

Golisano hasn’t declared his intention to sell just yet, but the constant whispers indicate that it may be inevitable.

