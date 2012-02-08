Is Tom Coughlin Now A Hall Of Fame Head Coach?

Photo: AP

In 16 years as a head coach (8 with the New York Giants and 8 with the Jacksonville Jaguars), Tom Coughlin now has two Super Bowl wins. But is that enough to now be considered a legendary coach and worthy of the Hall of Fame?Consider these numbers about NFL coaches…



13 coaches have won two super bowls

6 coaches with two Super Bowl wins are in the Hall of Fame

3 of the coaches with two Super Bowl wins are still active (Tom Coughlin, Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan)

5 coaches who coached during the Super Bowl era are in the Hall of Fame with less than two Super Bowl wins. Two of those coaches (Marv Levy, Bud Grant) led their teams to 8 Super Bowls combined, but never won the big game

3 active coaches have led their teams to at least four conference championship games (Tom Coughlin, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid)

Multiple Super Bowl titles does appear to be an important criteria for induction to the Hall of Fame. But for every Don Shula, there is a George Seifert. And unless Coughlin leads the G-men to at least one more Super Bowl appearance, his career feels more like Tom Flores than Tom Landry.

