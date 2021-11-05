Tinder is free, but you can pay for extra features – here’s what you can unlock from the dating app

Tinder is free – to a point. Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tinder is free to download and use, but you can pay to unlock extra features.

You can buy “Super Likes” and profile Boosts individually, or subscribe to one of Tinder’s premium plans.

If you’re over 30 years old, all of Tinder’s subscription plans cost twice as much money.

Tinder is one of the most influential apps of all time. Its “swipe left, swipe right” model inspired dozens of imitators, and completely revolutionized the online dating experience. And it certainly didn’t hurt that the app was free.

But when something free becomes popular, you can be sure that money will worm its way in somehow.

These days, Tinder is still free to download, and you can use its basic features without paying a cent. But if you’re willing to spend some money, you can unlock even more.

Important: In some states, Tinder charges different prices depending on how old you are. Specifically, they usually make users over 30 years old pay more money. The prices listed below can change at any time without notice, and might not even be the same on different devices.



Tinder lets you pay for extra features

When you first start using Tinder, your profile is sent out randomly to other users in your area. There’s no guarantee that these users will see your profile – it’s just one in a sea of hundreds. And if you match with someone, there’s nothing that lets you stand out from other matches.

You can change this by paying for Boosts and Super Likes. Boosts temporarily increase the chances of your profile appearing in other users’ feeds, while Super Likes signal to a match that you’re very interested in them.

Tinder claims that both these features exponentially increase your chances of making connections – but of course, there’s still some luck involved.

You can buy Super Likes and Boosts from your profile page, or from the feed. Super Likes cost $US8 ($AU11) for a pack of five, $US30 ($AU41) for a pack of 25, and $US60 ($AU81) for a pack of 60. Boosts – which only last for 30 minutes each – cost $US6.99 ($AU9) for one, $US30 ($AU41) for a pack of five, and $US50 ($AU68) for a pack of 10.

The menu where you can buy Super Likes on . Tinder

Quick tip: If you’re over 30 years old, Boosts might cost $US7.99 ($AU11), $US35 ($AU47), and $US60 ($AU81), respectively, instead.



And if you’re really looking to stand out and already have Tinder Gold, you can use a Super Boost, which will prioritize your profile for up to 12 hours straight. This costs $US39.99 ($AU54) for three hours, $US69.99 ($AU94) for six hours, and $US129.99 ($AU176) for 12 hours.

Super Boosts are only available to Gold and Platinum subscribers. Tinder

You can sign up for Tinder’s premium subscription tiers

If you’re looking to spend a lot of time on Tinder, consider upgrading your account. Depending on how much money you’re willing to spend, you can upgrade to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum.

Tinder Plus

Tinder Plus lets you “rewind” to see people you’ve swiped left on again, removes ads, and gives you a “Passport” feature you can use to see profiles from anywhere in the world.

If you’re younger than 30, Plus generally costs $US4.99 ($AU7) for one month, $US14.99 ($AU20) for six months, and $US19.99 ($AU27) for a year. If you’re over 30, it costs $US7.99 ($AU11) for one month, $US23.99 ($AU32) for six months, and $US31.99 ($AU43) for a year.

Plus’ price plans. Tinder

Tinder Gold

Tinder Gold gives you all the features of Plus, as well as five free Super Likes every week and one free Boost every month. You also get to see who’s swiped right on you before you match, as well as a list of “recommended” picks that updates every day.

If you’re younger than 30, Gold generally costs $US14.99 ($AU20) for one month, $US44.99 ($AU61) for six months, and $US59.99 ($AU81) for a year. If you’re over 30, it costs $US24.99 ($AU34) for one month, $US74.99 ($AU101) for six months, and $US99.99 ($AU135) for a year.

Gold’s price plans. Tinder

Tinder Platinum

Tinder Platinum unlocks all of Gold and Plus’ features, lets you message users before you’ve matched with them, lets you see all the people you’ve swiped right on in the past week, and makes people you’ve swiped right on see your profile faster.

If you’re younger than 30, Platinum generally costs $US19.99 ($AU27) for one month, $US59.99 ($AU81) for six months, and $US79.99 ($AU108) for a year. If you’re over 30, it costs $US29.99 ($AU40) for one month, $US89.99 ($AU122) for six months, and $US119.99 ($AU162) for a year.

Platinum’s price plans. Tinder

