Thanks To Covers You Love To Hate, Tina Brown Is Turning Around Newsweek

Newsweek may have a bit of a turnover issue, but there are signs Tina Brown is righting the ship.



Her cover choices are certainly talked about with increasing frequency.

The “insane” Michele Bachmann cover, which Sarah Palin didn’t think was sexist, sold 47,255 copies.

That figure is right around the 50,000 average the publication has seen since Brown took over as EIC. Before she started, issues were selling around 39,000 copies.

Two other recent issues also sold well. Diana at 50 went over 70,000, while the cover with Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s maid/accuser reached the 50,000-issue plateau.

Ad pages sales are also rebounding. This week’s issue, featuring Steve Jobs on the cover, has 26 ad pages as measured by PIB. The same issue last year had 11.6.

The work is not done – not even close – but some of the metrics are improving.

