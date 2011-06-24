Tim Pawlenty Already Can't Afford To Pay His People -- Campaign Running On Fumes

Photo: AP

At least five top aides for former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s presidential campaign have been working for free for the past few months, a campaign source told the Washington Post.The news is a pretty clear indication that Pawlenty’s 2012 White House bid is on the ropes.



Pawlenty has yet to gain traction among voters despite more than a year on the campaign trail. The Minnesota Republican remains in the cellar of most GOP candidate polls, largely because most Americans still don’t know who he is.

Pawlenty’s inability to pay campaign staffers also raises the question of whether he will be able to step up his fundraising game to compete with Mitt Romney and other better-known and better-funded Republican presidential candidates — including fellow Minnesotan Michele Bachmann.

The North Star state Republicans are going head-to-head in Iowa to win the hearts of the state’s socially conservative Republican base. Pawlenty’s advisors acknowledge that their candidate has to have a strong showing in Iowa’s first-in-nation caucuses.

