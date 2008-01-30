How's Tim Draper's Media Fund Doing?

At the AlwaysOn NY conference this morning, host Tony Perkins introduced VC Tim Draper by noting that Tim’s raising a media fund. Tony didn’t offer any more details, and Tim didn’t address his comment directly. He did, however, proceed to give a brief talk with the title “Why I Am Bullish on Investing in Media.”

Tony was referring to a project Tim is working on with Hollywood heavyweight CAA: A fund that was supposed to raise $150 million to $200 million to invest in media/tech startups. We hear from one interested party that things aren’t going as well as Tim and CAA would like.

