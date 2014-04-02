Is Tim Cook Going To Break His Promise?

Today is April 1, the first day of the second quarter of the year, and so far, Apple has delivered bupkis in terms of new products.

It’s not expected to announce anything new until June, when it hosts its annual developer conference, WWDC.

This, in and of itself, would not be too surprising. There’s no rule that says Apple needs a new product in the Spring. Apple didn’t release any new products last Spring.

But, a year ago, CEO Tim Cook said on the company’s earnings call, “We will have some really great stuff in the fall and all across 2014.“

That seemed to suggest Apple had something lined up for the start of this year.

It looked like Apple was going to release a new version of the Apple TV. Mark Gurman, who is usually accurate, reported Apple was planning a new Apple TV for the first half of this year. Then Bloomberg reported Apple would announce the Apple TV in April, and sell it later in the year.

But any hope for an Apple TV in the first half of the year was dashed when Jim Dalrymple, one of the most plugged-in Apple bloggers in the world, said we aren’t getting an Apple TV any time soon. Dalrymple is never wrong.

It’s possible Comcast screwed up Apple’s plans for a new TV product. Apple was reportedly in talks with Time Warner Cable to launch the Apple TV, but when Comcast announced its bid for Time Warner, talks between Apple and Time Warner stopped. Perhaps, Apple planned to announce the Apple TV with Time Warner this month, but had to pull the plug on those plans.

Whatever the case may be, it seems highly unlikely we’re going to get anything until the latter half of 2014, which is a contradiction of what Cook told analysts.

