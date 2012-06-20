Gamblers Are Convinced That Tiger Is Back

Photo: AP

We are still a month away from this year’s British Open which will be held at Royal Lytham St. Anne. And despite his up-and-down play this year, Tiger Woods is the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament for the fourth time.Woods, who started strong at this past week’s U.S. Open, but faded in the final two rounds, is a 6/1 favourite to win according to Bovada.lv.



Lee Westwood, who was the runner-up in 2010, but missed the cut last year, is the second favourite at 11/1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 12/1 and the number one ranked golfer in the world, Luke Donald, at 14/1.

2011 British Open champion Darren Clarke is way down the list at 125/1.

The Open Championship was last held at Royal Lytham St. Anne in 2001. That year, Tiger finished tied for 25th.

