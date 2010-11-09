Is There ANY Evidence That Gold Is Re-Emerging As A Form Of Money?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Interesting question that we’d like your input on…In his much-talked about op-ed yesterday, World Bank Chief Bob Zoellick suggested that gold was once again becoming a form of money — a new medium of exchange.



In suggesting that Zoellick may be among the “stupidest” people in the world, Brad DeLong argued that there’s zero evidence gold is becoming a new medium of exchange, but rather its rise was certainly the result of a hedge.

So we’ll through it out to you. Can you cite evidence to defend Zoellilck, that gold is coming money gain?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.