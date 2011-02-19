Is This The Resort Where The Wisconsin Dems Are Hiding?

Photo: Courtesy of The Tilted Kilt

Wisconsin Democrats went AWOL yesterday to prevent a vote on a bill that would limit collective bargaining rights for the state’s public workers.Turns out that while Wisconsin’s public workers stage sleep-ins in the statehouse, their Democratic senators have reportedly been enjoying waterslides and satellite television at the Best Western Clock Tower Resort, adjacent to the CoCo Key Water Resort in Rockford, Illinois.



Apart from the four indoor waterslides, the resort’s chief amenities might be the “World Famous Tilted Kilt Girls” at the hotel’s Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, a “Celtic-themed restaurant staffed with beautiful servers.”

We called the Tilted Kilt to see if any of the girls had spotted the 14 missing lawmakers but the hostess hung up on us twice.

