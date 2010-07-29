Is This What Recovery Looks Like In Russia?

Want to get state money and beneficial treatment in Russia? It’ll cost more than ever.



The average bribe has nearly doubled from $760 last year to $1,320 in the first six months of 2010, according to Moscow Times.

This is seen as a sign of recovery for two reasons. First, Russian officials have more money and higher expectations for taking illegal money. Second, Russia claims this is a victory in its campaign against corruption.

But it can also be seen as a sign of the future. With dismal industrial prospects and a growing reliance on taxes from energy and resource mining, more and more money in Russia will go to the government. Therefore the value of beneficial treatment and the cost of bribing and official will rise — just like in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

