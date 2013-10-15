This Has To Be The Ugliest Car Ever Put Up For Sale On EBay

We’ve seen some ugly cars before, but nothing compares to what eBay user gman1968cars has put up for sale.

There’s no clear indication from the seller why someone would buy this modified “car” (it does not run and is not street legal). He seems to have high hopes, though, noting it “Would be cool for advertising or a movie/TV show?!?”

According to the auction posting, this “car” is sitting on the chassis of a 1979 Lincoln Cartier, a fine vehicle that did not deserve this fate.

Most amazing of all is the fact that six bids have been placed over the past few hours, raising the price from $US200 to the current $US1,525. The auction closes on October 20, at which point we hope the new owner destroys this thing.

Ewwww:

