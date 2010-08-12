The Global Warming Nightmare Scenario Is Happening Right Now

The globe is being rocked by extreme weather and the hottest temperature on record.
Although this isn’t necessarily global warming, this is what global warming might look like: Floods, droughts, freak cold, forest fires, and storms that accelerate as the average temperature soars.
Let’s hope at least some of this is “noise” and we’re not stuck in the nightmare scenario.
Workers at a construction site look across towards rescue workers search amongst the debris after a mud slide swept away a large part of the town of Zhouqu, Gannan prefecture, in northwestern China's Gansu province, Monday, Aug. 9, 2010. Rescuers dug through mud and wreckage Monday searching for hundreds of people missing after flash floods and landslides struck northwestern China. (AP Photo)
Raging wildfires broke out July 29 just south of Los Angeles, CA, forcing mandatory evacuations and major firefighting response. Photo from AP
People carry relief supplies and wade through floodwater in Charsadda, in Pakistan's northwest, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2010. The U.N., relying on Pakistani figures, says the number of people affected by flooding over the past two weeks is 13.8 million _ more than the combined total of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake and the 2010 Haiti earthquake, although the death toll in each of those disasters was much higher than the 1,500 people killed in the floods. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Women and a baby sit wrapped in blankets as they wait for a bus at the bus station in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday July 21, 2010. July is the dead of winter in the Southern Hemisphere and in Bolivia at least 18 people have died from the cold, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Dado Galdieri
A woman walks along the waterfront in the rain in Sausalito, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2010. Cold unseasonable weather has hit Northern California most of this May with some temperature drops more than 20 degrees from a year ago in San Francisco. In the Sierras some ski resorts have reopened. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
People play in a big puddle caused by flooding from last night's pounding rainfall at the Montrose beach in Chicago, Saturday, July 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Children enjoy water jets as they play in a fountain to cool off in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2010.(AP Photo/Maria Turchenkova)
A firefighting aircraft drops fire retardants over a blaze , in Carry -Le-Rouet, near Marseille, southern France, Sunday, July 25, 2010. The blaze burned 900 hectares of pins and scrubland. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Buildings, damaged after landslides due to heavy rains, are seen in Las Canas, east of San Salvador, Monday July 19 , 2010. (AP Photo/Luis Romero)
Villagers carry a victim of landslide at Utakini village in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 20, 2010. Monday's rain-triggered landslide killed at least one traditional gold miner near a giant U.S.-owned gold and copper mine in Papua, an Indonesian official said Tuesday. (AP Photo)
A front end loader picks up snow and fills up dump trucks line up in the blowing snow on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2010. Snow, wind and slush hounded eastern commuters early Wednesday as blizzard warnings heralded the second major storm in a region already largely blanketed by weekend snowfall. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.