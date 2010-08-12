The Global Warming Nightmare Scenario Is Happening Right Now

The globe is being rocked by extreme weather and the hottest temperature on record.



Although this isn’t necessarily global warming, this is what global warming might look like: Floods, droughts, freak cold, forest fires, and storms that accelerate as the average temperature soars.

Let’s hope at least some of this is “noise” and we’re not stuck in the nightmare scenario.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.