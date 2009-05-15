Is This The Shape Of A Treasury Bubble?

Joe Weisenthal

Our friend Vincent Fernando posts a chart of US treasury yields going back to 1962. He notes that the ever increasing appetite for US debt doesn’t exactly look like the profile of a country with a history of inflating and debt spending.

We thought it’d be fun, though to flip the chart over 180 degrees, cause whoa, that looks a lot like a peaking bubble, no?

