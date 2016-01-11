Is this the next Holden Monaro?

Look tough enough? Picture: Supplied

With Holden’s Australian manufacturing plants closing their doors at the end of 2017, the Aussie V8 muscle car will die with it. But Holden has been telling us not to worry, because another General Motors sports car will be imported to replace it.

But we just don’t know what that car is. With Ford bringing in the Mustang, naturally the first thought was that Holden will fight their arch-rival with the Camaro, but that has since been dismissed. So has anything with a V8 engine, which means a Corvette is sadly a big no as well.

Today though, General Motors has unveiled a new concept car, one that General Motors President and CEO, Mary Barra, is very keen to develop into a production vehicle that can be sold globally, it has been said. This includes being sold as Chevrolet in the USA, Opel in Europe and Holden in Australia.

It’s from their luxury brand, Buick and is called the Avista. Power is supplied to the rear-wheels via a twin-turbo V6 engine that puts out 294kW. The two-door coupe follows General Motor’s new global design language and has an interior that is meant to be a preview for their future cars.

While all signs point to the Avista being Holden’s next sports car, the local arm can’t comment on its possibilities of entering our market due to it not being officially confirmed for production. But we have our fingers crossed that it will.

