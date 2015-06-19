Is this the new selfie? People are buying miniature 3D printed replicas of themselves at Officeworks

Image: Officeworks

The future of selfies is here — and it’s very, very small.

Officeworks opened its first 3D Experience Centre in Melbourne this week, allowing customers to come in for a full body scan and then purchase a miniature 3D replica of themselves.

Providing the backend support is an Australian 3D printing company called Keech 3D.

The 3D printed “Mini-Me” models come in a range of height sizes — 80mm, 160mm and 240mm — and can be printed using a variety of different materials including ABS plastic, paper, PLA plastic, powder and resin.

Resin is a higher cost solution that delivers a premium quality build, in contrast to the powder version, a cheaper alternative which uses gypsum to create a fragile but detailed build.

Costs vary depending on the materials and colours you select. See the table below:

Each model typically takes between 2-5 days to produce, touch up and prepare and can take up to 14 days to be printed.

To give you an idea of how it works, Officeworks scanned 50 Melbourne personalities then printed them in 3D. Here’s the video:

If you’re not so keen on the idea of a miniature version of yourself staring back at you from the lounge room shelf, Officeworks has a bunch of other 3D printing capabilities. More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.