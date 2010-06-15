Is This The New Most Powerful Woman In Venture Capital?

Photo: Dfaber

OutCast PR cofounder Margit Wennmachers is now a partner at one of the more powerful and active VC firms in the valley, Andreessen Horowitz.The New York Times’s Claire Cain Miller, who reported the news after Kara Swisher broke it, says the gig puts Margit in rare company:



“Ms. Wennmachers will become one of the few female venture capital partners. Just 14 per cent of venture capitalists are women, according to the National Venture Capital Association, and an even smaller percentage are partners at firms that are actively investing.”

This has us wondering: Is Margit now the most powerful woman in VC? Andreessen Horowitz is a pretty impressive firm. Here are the only four women from Forbes’s 2009 list of the most powerful VCs:

Ann Huntress Lamont:

“Leads Oak’s health care and financial services. Recent successes include Athenahealth’s 2007 IPO and the acquisition of medical testing company American Esoteric Laboratories. Currently sits on the board of CareMedic Systems, which provides billing services to health care companies. Interested in developing medical equipment for impoverished countries. Married to Ned Lamont, a candidate for one of the Connecticut seats in the U.S. Senate”

Deborah A. Farrington

“Sold MessageOne to Dell for $155 million last February. Current investments: Insurance.com, iCrossing (digital marketing) and Newgistics (logistics management). Expects drying up of venture funds will lead to fewer, smarter firms. Applies interest in women’s issues to work on the board of microfinance group, Opportunity International. Started her career as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.”

Jennifer Fonstad:

“Landed on Midas list thanks to 2007 IPO of medical billing manager Athenahealth; now excited about clean tech. Oversees DFJ’s investments in waste oil-to-fuel firm BioFuelBox and efficient LED maker Luminus. Spent a year early in her career teaching maths to high school students in sub-Saharan Africa. Joined DFJ as a Kauffman Fellow in 1997.”

Kathleen LaPorte:

“Manages her portfolio with a clinical eye: studied biology at Yale, turned down medical school for Stanford M.B.A. Focus on pharmaceuticals: exits include health insurance company eHealth and Adeza Biomedical. In her portfolio: respiratory-disease fighter Pearl Therapeutics and wrinkle-filling firm Aesthetic Sciences. Avid golfer and tennis player.”

One woman that didn’t make Forbes list back in 2009 is Ann Miura-Ko, powerful angel investor Mike Maples’s partner at Floodgate. She could give Margit a run for her money, having taken an early stake in Twitter, Digg, and other successful startups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.