We’re in the Moscone center in San Francisco for Apple’s WWDC keynote.

These are the computers that are on stage that Apple will use to demonstrate new stuff on. It’s likely they’re running the new version of Mac OS X.

Perhaps this is the new default wallpaper?

Follow our live coverage of WWDC right here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.