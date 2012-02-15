Is This The Most Ridiculous Mitt Romney Flip Flop Of All Time?

Photo: CNN

Great catch here from Paul Krugman, who notices that in the course of one paragraph, Mitt Romney manages to slam Obama for not cutting entitlement spending and cutting entitlement spending at the same time.”This week, President Obama will release a budget that won’t take any meaningful steps toward solving our entitlement crisis,” Romney said in a statement e-mailed to reporters. “The president has failed to offer a single serious idea to save Social Security and is the only president in modern history to cut Medicare benefits for seniors”.



Incredible.

