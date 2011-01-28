Is This The Man About To Save Egypt From Chaos?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mohamed ElBaradei just arrived in Egypt and intends to become involved in the country’s political revolution, according to Reuters.ElBaradei, who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner and former head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was greeted by cheers and crowds at the airport in Cairo.



If a transitional government is to form to take over for president Hosni Mubarak, ElBaradei says he would be willing to be involved, according to the BBC.

He is an outspoken proponent for a more democratic Egypt and has spoken to CNN about his support for the protesters. “I have no security when I go to Egypt,” he said, when asked about threats to his life for supporting protesters.

Combined with the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s president Hosni Mubarak now looks to be under serious pressure to accommodate his public.

More protests are expected tomorrow, and ElBaradei will be involved.

