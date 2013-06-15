Is This Creepy Looking Animal The Jersey Devil?

What the heck is this freaking thing, posted to Reddit by user Diabolicism yesterday, who claims the animal was seen in New Jersey?



If you said crazy devil Chupacabra or the Jersey devil you would be… completely wrong. Don’t let the creepy hairlessness fool you, the way it fooled Reddit users.

The animal is actually just a hairless Fox Squirrel.

Here it is from another angle, clearly showing the nut in its mouth: Both pictures were posted and clearly labelled as a hairless squirrel on the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC)‘s Facebook page, back on May 8.

They didn’t say what might have caused the hairlessness, but a parasitic infection called mange, in which mites burrow into the animal’s skin. It could also be caused by fungal infections or an inherited baldness condition, according to Perdue University agriculture’s e-newsletter, Everything WILDLIFE.

