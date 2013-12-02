Is This The Bitcoin Rout That Was Bound To Happen?

Picture: Getty Images

Bitcoin is in freefall this morning as liquidation (volume has picked up during the selling) seems to be taking place after the brief foray with Gold parity over the weekend.

At 1 am AEDT this morning Bitcoins were fetching the still heady price of $1150 US dollars but right now they are trading at $846 and falling so fast it’s hard to get an up-to-date chart.

By then time you read this they could be anywhere – up $200 or down $200.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.