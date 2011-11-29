CHARTS: Is This The Best Stock Market Indicator Ever?

As we all know, the key to successful investing is very simple:



“Buy low, sell high.”

However, you enter a chaotic, fun-house world of uncertainty once you ponder the logical follow-up question:

“When?”

Investors desperate to solve this riddle have come up with solutions as varied as Fibonacci Analysis or the length of women’s hemlines. At some point, most exasperated investors have even considered the strategy articulated by Seinfeld character George Costanza: “If every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right” (see video clip).

Luckily, there is a technical indicator that answers the “When?” question with a high degree of specificity and predictive value: the percentage of S&P 100 stocks above their 200 day moving average. This article will discuss that indicator, its historical track record and fine points of its practical application for trade timing.

Figure 1 below illustrates the indicator, referred to on the StockCharts.com graphic as $OEXA200R, on a monthly time scale from 2007 to present. For my personal use, this is the primary chart I refer to every day and against which I cross-reference the other charts examined in this article. I will first discuss the $OEXA200R in particular and then present it and S&P 500 charts in a side by side comparison for various historical time frames.