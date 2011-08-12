Is This The Beginning Of The Huffington Post Exodus?

Photo: businessweek.com

Five months ago, Arianna Huffington (and, one presumes, her bags of money) lured Maura Egan away from The New York Times.Now, as WWD reports, Egan is leaving her gig as deputy entertainment, culture, and lifestyle editor of the Huffington Post/AOL behemoth.



She doesn’t have any immediate plans, other than going to the beach.

There are two ways to look at the departure.

One: Egan simply didn’t like her new job. That’s understandable; sometimes things like this don’t work out. The hugely taleneted Egan will be able to find another job elsewhere when she wants.

The second one, however, is more concerning. We’ve heard plenty of rumours that the integration of the Huffington Post and AOL is not going well. (See: 12 reasons why the merger is going down in flames.)

More to the point, we’ve also heard that The New York Times folks – in addition to Egan, Peter Goodman, Tim O’Brien, Tom Zeller, and others came aboard – are struggling to fit into the culture.

HuffPo/AOL is still trying to figure out what works. Turnover is expected. Many staffers have departed. Many have joined. It’s more than likely that Egan’s departure is an isolated incident. But there’s a chance it signals a much bigger problem.

A good secondhand source says Huffpoers AOL options were priced at $20, so most of them are now deeply underwater.

Could Arianna be in danger of losing her big-name hires?

