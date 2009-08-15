Is This The Apple Tablet?

French gadget/Apple site Nowhere Else posted this photo overnight, suggesting it could be Apple’s (AAPL) tablet computer. (Which is now not expected to launch until next year.)

We’re open to the idea, and it definitely seems like the size and shape that an Apple tablet would take — a big iPod touch. But, of course, could easily be fake.

