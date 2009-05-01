Is This Palm's Next Smartphone?

A few photos have leaked out of what’s supposedly the next Palm WebOS smartphone after the Pre, which will launch in the next several weeks.

According to Engadget, this is called the Palm Eos, and it seems to be the WebOS followup to the Centro, Palm’s popular smaller smartphone. It could sell on AT&T (T), where it will compete with Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone for marketing attention.

Photos via Engadget and BGR

