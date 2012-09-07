Is This NFL Owner The 'Face Of The American Dream'?

Forbes sure thinks so. Below is the cover of the upcoming issue of Forbes Magazine, with Shahid Khan, the new owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the cover.



The story, which can be read at Forbes.com, takes a look at how Khan took over a failed auto parks maker and became one of the largest automotive parts suppliers in North America, who now employs over 13,000 people. And now, after buying the failed NFL franchise for $760 million, he wants to do the same thing for the Jags.

Photo: Forbes.com

