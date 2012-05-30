Is This Mitt Romney Dressed As A Spaceman On The Cover Of The New Yorker?

New Yorker: Mitt or not Mitt?

This week’s New Yorker — a special science fiction issue — has an eerily familiar looking protagonist on the front. Who is that alien figure with the perfect hair and square jaw, bursting in on those Upper West Side liberals in their book-lined cocktail party?Is it a coincidence, or is artist Daniel Clowes trying to say something about whether Romney is “one of us” or not?



Click to enlarge.

If you like sci fi and politics:

See How ‘RoboCop’ Predicted Everything Important About Modern America—Back in 1987

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.