Is This Madoff's Second Mystery Accountant, Scott Sosnik?

We think this is a picture of Scott Sosnik, a second accountant linked to Bernie Madoff.*



Sosnik’s firm, Sosnik Bell, is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and appears to be similar to Friehling & Horowitz, the tiny firm in Rockland County that did Madoff’s primary accounting work.

Readers have said that Madoff recommended that some clients use Sosnik Bell to produce tax statements for their Madoff investments. We have found returns from several foundations that did so.

Scott Sosnik and Sosnik Bell did not return several calls or emails for comment yesterday. The photo excerpt comes from a University of Maryland event.

(*We can’t quite read the name tag on the man in the photo to confirm that this is Scott. If it actually isn’t and we’ve drawn some other U Maryland alum into this, we apologise.)

