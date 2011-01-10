Is This Just A Fact Of Life In America? Wackos With Guns?

Shot through the head at a supermarket, along with 18 other people.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Every time some nutcase takes his frustrations out by spraying bullets at innocent people, it seems appropriate to ask the following question:Is this just a fact of life in America?



Because it certainly seems to be.

Although it’s technically true that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” it’s also true that it’s much easier for people to kill people if they use guns.

And, obviously, with 300+ million people in this country, we’re not going to stop some people from going nuts. And given the depth of the American commitment to the right to own guns, we’re also apparently not going to stop having guns available at Walmart.

So that means that nutbags slaughtering innocent men, women, and children with guns is just something that we accept in America.

Right?

I mean, how could it not be that we just accept it? People have been going crazy since the dawn of time. And Americans overwhelmingly support the right to buy guns. Combine those two things, and you’re just always going to have wackos going postal.

What do folks who think guns SHOULD be available at Walmart think of this?

Do you just accept these slaughterings as a fact of American life? Or do you think we have to do a better job of finding the crazy people and locking them up before they open fire? (If the latter, how do you propose that we do this?)

If, as a country, we just accept that some nutbag is always going to be blowing a fuse and mowing down innocent people, we should just admit it. Everyone who thinks that guns should be available at Walmart should also say, “Of course I don’t like that crazy people use guns to slaughter people, and I know that they always will, but I’d rather have that than give up the right to bear arms.”

And everyone else should say, “I’m sorry, but I can’t accept that wackos shooting up innocent people is just a fact of American life, and I know that we can’t stop people from going crazy, so I have no other choice but to withdraw my support for the right to bear arms.”

Right?

Isn’t it that simple?

As long as we support the “right to bear arms,” we also accept that we’re always going to have wackos with guns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.