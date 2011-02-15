Leaked Iranian Video Shows Massive Paramilitary Gear Up To Crush Protesters

The LA Times just posted two videos that may or may not show Iran’s paramilitary forces preparing to crush protesters today. Earlier, Iran’s government put opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi under house arrest.



The first video is allegedly of motorcyclists driving to the protest site. They could be Basij, according to the LA Times,who are loyal to the country’s Revolutionary Guard.

And here’s a quick (alleged) glimpse of a part of the force massing.

