Is This The Way Google Will Monetise Google Glass?

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Google Patent For “Pay-Per-Gaze” Technology Is Granted (The Verge)

One of the biggest questions surrounding Google Glass and other similar devices centres on monetization. In what is one of the first blueprints for computing eyewear monetization, Google was recently granted a patent it filed for two years ago that is known as “pay-per-gaze” advertising. Google hopes to draw in ad dollars tied to data from the patent that identifies when consumers were looking at any type of advertisement (online, magazine, billboard, etc.), for how long, and what their emotional response was. The pay-per-gaze technology is linked to the Google Glass device. Read >

Apple Will Definitely Ship Two iPhones Next Month — A “High-End” And A “Low-End” Version (Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal reports Apple has asked its iPhone assembler to begin shipping high-end and low-end versions of the iPhone as early as next month. With this news in mind, analysts expect iPhone 3rd quarter sales to top 35 million, which would be a 30% increase year-over-year. More importantly, the debut of the low-end iPhone will give a more definitive outlook on Apple’s future status in China. Read >

Samsung Galaxy Mega For U.S. Market (All Things Digital)

While Apple will roll out a low-end model of its new iPhone, Samsung is piggybacking on the recent success of its big-screen handsets by introducing a 6.3-inch phablet for the U.S. market, the Galaxy Mega device. It instantly becomes one of the largest phones on the market. Read >

Despite Record-Breaking Unit Sales, Samsung Is Actually Struggling In China (The Next Web)

Samsung sold a record number of handsets in China last quarter. However, China’s share of Samsung’s total global revenue has declined throughout the year, from 20.4% at the end of 2012 to 16.4% after Q2 2013. The lower revenue can probably be pinpointed to Samsung’s lower-priced models gaining greater traction in the country, in what is yet another clear sign that price is the most competitive factor in the Chinese smartphone market. Read >

Barnes & Noble Enters The Video-Streaming Space (GigaOm)

With the future of its Nook line of mobile hardware in doubt, Barnes & Noble is looking for a new revenue stream. It has just launched a Nook Video — a streaming app for iOS, Android, Roku, and even its soon-to-be defunct tablets. Read >

Most Of U.S. Is Wired, But Millions Aren’t Plugged-In (New York Times)

The New York Times surveys the current status of Internet adoption among adults in the United States, particularly how it has stagnated since the beginning of the Obama Administration in 2008. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.