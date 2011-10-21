NEW GMAIL? Google Leaks And Then Deletes Demo Video

A new video has surfaced on YouTube that looks like it is a walkthrough of a redesigned version of Google’s mail service.



The new Gmail looks much more streamlined and similar to the company’s newest design of Google Docs. The new gmail automatically adapts to fit in any sized display window and you can change the “density” of the window.

Blog Google Operating System says this video was briefly posted and then taken private. We have not yet confirmed that it is real. But it sure looks real. We’ll update when we hear back from Google.

You can check out the new video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.